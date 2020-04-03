Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.73% of Natural Health Trends worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 2,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 13.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.