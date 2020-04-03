Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

NVGS opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $243.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.76. Navigator has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

NVGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navigator currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

