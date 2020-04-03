News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of News worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in News by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,705 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of News by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,810,000 after buying an additional 6,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,953,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,762,000 after buying an additional 72,690 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 16.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,457,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in News by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,439,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 430,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.49. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. News’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. News’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

