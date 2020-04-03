NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,775,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 925,397 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $2.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NF Energy Saving stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of NF Energy Saving as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NF Energy Saving

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

