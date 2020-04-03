Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

NCBS opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $523.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCBS shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

