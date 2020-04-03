NiSource (NYSE:NI) Trading Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) traded down 7.6% on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NiSource traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $23.06, 3,460,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,066,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,144,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,389,000 after buying an additional 266,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $74,435,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 9,306.8% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $2,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

