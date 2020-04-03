Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lowered to “Sell” at Pareto Securities

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

