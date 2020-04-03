OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Trading Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was down 5.4% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. OGE Energy traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $29.08, approximately 1,854,361 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,745,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1,301.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 65,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

