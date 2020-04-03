Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $63,189,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 834,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $13,452,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 322,222 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $4,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.