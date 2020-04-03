OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Cormark

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$1.10 to C$0.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OSS stock opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 million and a P/E ratio of -8.48. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

