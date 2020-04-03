OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Down 10% on Analyst Downgrade

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price fell 10% on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $5.80. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OrganiGram traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80, 2,386,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,393,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OGI. BidaskClub raised shares of OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,304.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 206,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 192,209 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 103,738 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $312.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

