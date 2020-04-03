Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) versus Halozyme Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HALO) Head to Head Review

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Osiris Therapeutics alerts:

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Osiris Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.17%. Given Halozyme Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halozyme Therapeutics is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics -36.86% -33.71% -16.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 11.88 -$72.24 million ($0.50) -33.74

Osiris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halozyme Therapeutics.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. The company's products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops PEGPH20, a therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with gastric cancer; and in Phase Ib/II for cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; and ARGENX BVBA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.