Outfront Media Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 873,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 314,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,311,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

