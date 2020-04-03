Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Trading Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Owens Corning traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.81, approximately 1,047,189 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,587,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.