PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

