Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Earns Outperfrom Under Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$24.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

PLC stock opened at C$16.66 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $607.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

