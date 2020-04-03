Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PKOH. BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti cut their price target on Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $239.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.77 million.

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Robert D. Vilsack acquired 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $83,248.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 112,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,431.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,050 shares of company stock worth $198,088. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

