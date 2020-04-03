Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.78

Shares of Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 24795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

