Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Wolfe Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $1.88 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -16.16%.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

