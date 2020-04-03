PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PDCE. Bank of America cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $629.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.96. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,001,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 152,669 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

