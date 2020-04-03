PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PDLB. ValuEngine raised PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised PDL Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of PDLB stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $152.28 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.80.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

