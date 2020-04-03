Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Shares Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Penske Automotive Group traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $26.15, 509,796 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 382,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

PAG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.