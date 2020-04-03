Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Price Down 8.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $31.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pentair traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.36, 1,504,685 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,397,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

