Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pfenex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

PFNX opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Pfenex has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pfenex by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfenex by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Pfenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

