Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $171.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

