Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Royal Dutch Shell in a research note issued on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDS.A. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.