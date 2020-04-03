Piper Sandler Comments on Hess Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hess in a report issued on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.45) EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

