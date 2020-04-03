Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

