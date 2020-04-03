Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRIF opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

