Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg Sells 21,287 Shares

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg sold 21,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $22,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,803.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Polarityte stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $36.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Polarityte Inc has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

