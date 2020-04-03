Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Potlatchdeltic in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

