PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PriceSmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 192,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $422,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,186,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,752,636.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

