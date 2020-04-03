Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 100,593 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $76.74 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

