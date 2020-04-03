Profund Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZUL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Azul by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Azul by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Azul by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. Azul SA has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

