Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.