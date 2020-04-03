ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.50, approximately 3,420,576 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 1,080,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWM)

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.