Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,270,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 819.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,694,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,231 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 254,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 54,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 130,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 4,610,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $21,992,037.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,431,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,865,955.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,352,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,584.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,765,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,086,972. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.65%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

