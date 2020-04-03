Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Price Down 9.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) dropped 9.9% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Prudential Financial traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $47.00, approximately 4,233,546 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,435,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 229,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

