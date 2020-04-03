Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $756,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Compass Point raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

