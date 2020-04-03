Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,796,780 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,284,698 shares.The stock last traded at $1.28 and had previously closed at $1.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 244,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

