Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

PRPL stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $273.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

