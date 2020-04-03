Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFG. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

