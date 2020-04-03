Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Issued By Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFR. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

