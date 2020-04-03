Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for CVB Financial Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVBF. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.76. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after buying an additional 287,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,747,000 after buying an additional 241,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 284,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,329 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

