Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for SVB Financial Group Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.22 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIVB. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

SIVB opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,557,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 217,141 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 216,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 202,094 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,565,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,150. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.