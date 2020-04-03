Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for TriMas Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TriMas in a report issued on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

TRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TRS opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.62. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TriMas by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TriMas by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

