Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for United States Steel Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a report issued on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.00) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

NYSE X opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.75. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 101,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $7,093,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

