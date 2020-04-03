Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABX. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight Capital raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.75.

ABX opened at C$28.16 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

