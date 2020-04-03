Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Issued By Cormark

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Boyd Group Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price target on Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$230.00 to C$200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital raised Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$188.89.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$141.19 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$125.01 and a 52-week high of C$231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$191.18.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.22 million.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.