Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of CPE opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 200.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $2,112,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $789,000.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 322,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.